StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

ARES opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ares Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

