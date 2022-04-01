StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 26,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,758. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,863 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 556,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 397,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

