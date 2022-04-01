StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.
Shares of ATTO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $418.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.
Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
