StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of ATTO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $418.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

