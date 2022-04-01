StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 620,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.