StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.30. 3,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,254. Bruker has a 12-month low of $61.42 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $88,227,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after buying an additional 4,337,595 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $3,146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.