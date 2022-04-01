StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 35,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

