StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.20.

GPN stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,916. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

