StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of HMTV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 153,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,295 shares of company stock worth $197,610. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

