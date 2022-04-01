StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.17 million, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $445,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,484. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

