StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 411,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,815. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,309,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $62,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

