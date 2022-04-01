StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSE:MVO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,040. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%.
About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MV Oil Trust (MVO)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.