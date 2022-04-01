StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSE:MVO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,040. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

