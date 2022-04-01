StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NN by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.