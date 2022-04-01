StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PWFL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 145,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

In related news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 954.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

