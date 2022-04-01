StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.86. 7,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

