StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

SRPT stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,676. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

