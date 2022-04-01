StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.43. 7,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,007. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.