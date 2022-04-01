StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,492. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

