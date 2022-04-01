StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

HCKT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 5,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,395 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,534 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

