StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,845. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $639.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.05.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

