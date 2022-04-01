StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TIG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 207,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,047. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $5,814,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

