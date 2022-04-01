StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,326. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $994.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 277.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340,319 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 128.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.