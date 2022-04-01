StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $57,893,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.