StockNews.com Downgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $99.58 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.