StockNews.com Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of PEGA opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 1.17. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,643,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $10,888,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

