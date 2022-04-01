StockNews.com Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Sell

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

