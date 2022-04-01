StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.