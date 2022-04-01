StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.03. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

