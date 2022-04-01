StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GOLD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 265,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,283,680. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

