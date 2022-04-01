StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

CTLT traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.98. 26,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

