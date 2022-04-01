StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

CRL traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.51. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average is $356.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

