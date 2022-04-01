StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.
CRL traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.51. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average is $356.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.