StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

