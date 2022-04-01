StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 4,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $142.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

