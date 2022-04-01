StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $8,549,931. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.