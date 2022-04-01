StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $135.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.00. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

