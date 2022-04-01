StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MSB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $351.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.89%.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
