StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $351.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,268,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328,061 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 83,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.