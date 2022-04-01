StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGI. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,600. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

