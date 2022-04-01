StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,143. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.