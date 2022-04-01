StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,163,000 after purchasing an additional 96,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.