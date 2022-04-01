StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

