StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,095. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in St. Joe by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

