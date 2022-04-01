StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Standex International stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,584. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $13,791,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

