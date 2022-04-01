StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

