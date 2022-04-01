StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $92.76. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,399. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $837,680. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,888,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 752,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

