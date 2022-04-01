StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.67 and a 1-year high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

