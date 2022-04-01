StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTN. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.00.

MTN traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $261.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.28. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,083,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

