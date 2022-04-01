StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $116.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,992,000 after buying an additional 318,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,807,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.