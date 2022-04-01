Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $27.17

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $28.13. Stratasys shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 4,720 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SSYS. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 9.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Stratasys by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Stratasys by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

