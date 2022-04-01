Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.