Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 110.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WIRE opened at $114.07 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

