Strs Ohio Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

